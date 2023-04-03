Triple H reveals major reason why Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has explained why Cody Rhodes was booked to lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief's dominant run continues, and he's closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion. The two stars put on a captivating match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, although there were some shenanigans involved.

Many fans were supporting The American Nightmare to win the match and were left disheartened after he lost.

During the WrestleMania 39 post-show press conference, Triple H stated that Cody Rhodes lost the match because the story isn't over yet, and a new chapter will begin on RAW this coming Monday night.

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story - I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes," said Triple H.

He continued:

"Tomorrow night on RAW in a sold-out Crypto.com Arena, the story continues. The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter, but the story continues and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is what is the most amazing thing about our business, the story never ends," he added. [29:28-30:30]

Triple H says Cody Rhodes has earned his place at the top

Cody Rhodes has never held the WWE Championship before in his career, and winning the title is one of the reasons why he returned to the company. He and Seth Rollins put on three classic back-to-back matches last year.

Triple H stated that after his performance at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes proved that he belongs at the top of the business.

"To see that journey, to see him go through all those things, it's incredibly strong. It's an incredibly tough journey and [it takes] an incredibly tough person to do that. And to do that in this business is really difficult and he's done it, and tonight, if anything, he proved and earned his place at the top of this business, and I really mean that as a performer, athlete, businessman and as a man, he earned his place in this business tonight." [31:35-32:08]

The WrestleMania fallout episode of RAW is the biggest episode of the red brand of the year.

It'll be interesting to see what will take place on the show and how Cody Rhodes will continue his story.

