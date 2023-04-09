WWE Hall of Famer almost cried after watching Cody Rhodes' performance at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) disclosed that he was proud of Cody Rhodes' performance at WrestleMania 39 and almost cried after watching the bout.

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, the 37-year-old failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rhodes' mentor DDP commented on his performance against Reigns.

"[How proud were you of his performance?] To the point where I could cry [laughs]. I mean, I mentored him since he was 12 years old, you know. And then at some point, I just became... I did it in the beginning because of Dusty because of what Dusty did for me, but by the time he was 15, I was doing it for him. I watched him win both the state championships. Flew back to LA to watch him go 47-0 and then the next year he beat the guy in the finals, the only guy to beat him, and he ate him alive. So, I've been a part of his life for a long time and super proud, man," he said. [0:18 - 0:49]

Check out the video down below:

Is Vince McMahon trying to bury Cody Rhodes after his return to power in WWE? Wrestling veteran Konnan answered here.

Brock Lesnar destroyed Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

After his defeat at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns the following night on RAW. The American Nightmare demanded a rematch, but The Tribal Chief refused. Rhodes then challenged him and Solo Sikoa to a tag team match. Reigns agreed on the condition that Rhodes' partner would never receive a World Title shot. Brock Lesnar then headed to the ring to stand by Rhodes' side.

While it seemed like Rhodes and Lesnar would team up to face Reigns and Sikoa in the main event of RAW, The Beast Incarnate surprisingly attacked and annihilated The American Nightmare before the match could even start.

Cody Rhodes recently broke his silence regarding his future in WWE following WrestleMania weekend. Check out his comments here.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes