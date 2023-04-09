Is Vince McMahon trying to bury Cody Rhodes after his return to power in WWE? Wrestling veteran Konnan answers 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed whether Vince McMahon is trying to bury Cody Rhodes after his return to power in WWE.

Earlier this year, Rhodes returned to the ring after missing nearly seven months of action to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Last week, The American Nightmare faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa. The following night on RAW, Rhodes got destroyed by Brock Lesnar, who was supposed to team up with him against Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked if Vince McMahon could be burying Rhodes to punish him for leaving the company years earlier. Konnan replied and explained that he did not believe in that scenario.

"Well, I don't think Vince would've flown to his house, and he's got one of the biggest contracts in WWE, probably one of the top three, has a grip of merchandise, because even the merchandise people told me, so he's making a lot of money on that, and giving him this push just to teach him a lesson. You know what I'm saying," he said. [2:08 - 2:26]

The 59-year-old continued discussing the scenario presented by the fan, stating that it would not be "good business."

"I'm gonna play devil's advocate for a moment and let's just say that Vince didn't think Cody was the guy and Hunter did and this is his way of, you know. I would just think that, that's not good business," Konnan added. [2:50 - 3:03]

Cody Rhodes' next major feud was reportedly planned before his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. Check out the details here.

Cody Rhodes will address his future in WWE tomorrow on RAW

Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to address his loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare refused to make any excuses. Meanwhile, he stated that he enjoyed the ride until last Monday.

In his post, Rhodes also revealed that he would be addressing his future in the company tomorrow on Monday Night RAW.

"Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me."

A wrestling legend discussed the best time for Cody Rhodes to become the Champion. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes