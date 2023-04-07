Cody Rhodes' next major feud was planned before his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Brock Lesnar is reportedly staying in WWE and will have a storyline with Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes lost to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of last Sunday's WrestleMania 39. The following night on RAW, he challenged The Tribal Chief to a tag team match. Brock Lesnar then revealed himself as Rhodes' partner. However, before the bout started, The Beast Incarnate brutally attacked The American Nightmare.

Although Vince McMahon's return to creative has reportedly resulted in several changes in the RAW After Mania plans, Lesnar's program with Cody was not among them.

Per Fightful Select, sources familiar with the situation disclosed that The Beast Incarnate was aware of his post-WrestleMania plans about a month ago. The report also claimed that Lesnar gave some hints of his upcoming heel turn in the weeks before his clash with Omos at WrestleMania. These hints included him avoiding contact with The Nigerian Giant and backing out of the ring.

Lesnar's betrayal of Rhodes at RAW last Monday was also a plan that the 10-time world champion was informed of a month earlier.

Brock Lesnar defeated Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

In February, Brock Lesnar went head-to-head against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. However, The Beast Incarnate failed to defeat The All Mighty as he lost via disqualification after delivering a low blow to his opponent.

Following Brock's loss to Lashley, MVP challenged The Beast to face his client, Omos, at WrestleMania 39. The 45-year-old accepted the challenge and the two powerhouses squared off last Sunday at the Show of Shows. Despite dominating the bout, Omos lost to The Beast Incarnate.

