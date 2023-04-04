Here's why Brock Lesnar's heel turn is best for business in 2023

Brock Lesnar’s heel turn has generated a tremendous amount of interest in the WWE Universe. Cowboy Lesnar played the good guy over the past few years to facilitate his long-term feud with Roman Reigns. His fight with Omos at WrestleMania strengthened his babyface role, so his attack on Cody Rhodes on RAW has left the crowd struggling for words.

The Beast Incarnate jovially entered a tag team contest with Cody Rhodes to give his partner a rematch opportunity for the Undisputed Title. Their match against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns was booked for the main event. Rather than punishing his former rival, Lesnar put maximum injury on Rhodes with multiple F-5s, including one on the announcers’ table and the steel steps.

Wrestling fans are fuming, but Brock Lesnar's heel turn could be beneficial in the long term. Cody Rhodes did win the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he is yet to prove himself against each star performer like Roman Reigns did before being on the top of the mountain. Similar to The Tribal Chief, Cody will have to move from strength to strength, and his next obstacle in finishing the story could be slaying The Beast.

Now that Roman Reigns is approaching 1000 days as the Undisputed Champion, Brock Lesnar’s heel turn diverted Cody Rhodes from his path. The American Nightmare can’t handle another loss to Reigns during a potential rematch at Backlash, as it would be a terrible blow to his momentum. Thus, Brock versus Cody may last a while.

Many fans drew parallels between Cody's WWE journey and John Cena's legendary feud with The Rock in 2012. After losing the Once in a Lifetime match at WrestleMania 28, Cena embarked on a redemption journey that included victories over opponents such as Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. He won the Royal Rumble Match in 2013 and went on to defeat The Great One at 'Mania the following year.

Brock Lesnar’s heel turn will give emphasis to the WWE-UFC merger

It is no secret that WWE has been sold to the Endeavor Group. The parent company of Ultimate Fighting Championship will be in charge of kayfabe sports for the first time.

Brock unleashing his brutal self on Cody Rhodes could soon be a sign of more violent elements being incorporated into WWE soon. Fans loved seeing the relentless Lesnar dominating superstars in his UFC shorts. The beatdown on Cody Rhodes may have been a teaser of him reverting to his MMA roots.

The Conqueror version of Brock Lesnar has been one of the most fearsome characters in modern-day WWE. Could he ditch his ’smiling' Cowboy version for a more serious and violent persona? We will find out soon.

