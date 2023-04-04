Possible reason Brock Lesnar cursed and made obscene gesture at the camera before RAW went off the air after botched ending

Brock Lesnar was more than a little upset with the ending of WWE RAW after what seemed to be a botch.

Brock Lesnar sided with Cody Rhodes at the start of WWE RAW in what many assumed would be the main event match against Roman Reigns. However, that match never even started.

Before the match could get underway, though, things fell apart. Cody Rhodes was ready to face Reigns but was not prepared when Lesnar suddenly hit him with the F5. This was followed by another as the beatdown continued. He threw Rhodes out and beat him up there, destroying him in the ringside area. He even put him through the commentary table with another F5.

He then brought him back to the ring and left him lying as he walked up the ramp. Unfortunately, Lesnar was not done and came back to destroy him even further. He eventually walked away, letting WWE officials and medical personnel treat Rhodes.

However, just as the personnel started to treat him, Brock Lesnar then turned back yet again, throwing his gloves off as he was about to rush to the WWE ring. He then got a signal from an official and stayed away, realizing that the time for the show had run out. Instead, he cursed into the camera and flipped off the camera, and then quickly turned it towards Cody Rhodes.

It was clear that The Beast Incarnate was going to return to the ring yet again, but due to the time coming to an end, instead, the show ended with him cursing and upset with the botch.

It remains to be seen what was the main reason behind Lesnar's brutal attack on Rhodes and how the latter will respond to the attack.

What did you think of the ending to WWE RAW with Brock Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

