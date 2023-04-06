Brock Lesnar's RAW attack on Cody Rhodes could only have been initiated by one man in WWE

Brock Lesnar was prepared to team up with Cody Rhodes when he made his way to the ring in the opening segment of WWE RAW after WrestleMania this past Monday. It was only a couple of hours later that The Beast changed his mind and decided to take out his partner instead.

What changed in those two hours? Clearly, there was only one man who could have approached Brock Lesnar and changed his mind about the match, the same man who agreed to it to begin with.

Paul Heyman hoped that Rhodes wouldn't find a partner, and when he realized that there was someone he overlooked, The Wiseman had to make the competition change his mind.

It was feasible for Lesnar's former friend to approach him with a plan that if he turned on Cody Rhodes and took him out of the title picture for good, then he would give him another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Will Paul Heyman be the man of his word if he made a deal with Brock Lesnar?

Paul Heyman doesn't have to be a man of his word, and in striking up a deal with The Beast, he could make sure that Rhodes is out for several months. Heyman can pretend he has no knowledge of the attack when it's time for him to fulfill his side of the deal.

Reigns just defeated Cody Rhodes on Sunday. He needed his whole family to do so, and it's clear that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have now joined forces with The American Nightmare as well. The walls are closing in for Roman, and as The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Heyman knew they needed to bring in reinforcements to ensure that his title reign continued.

Do you think Heyman is secretly still talking to Brock Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

