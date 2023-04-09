"Is there gonna be a switch?" - Wrestling legend discusses the best time for Cody Rhodes to become the Champion

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about when Cody Rhodes could win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare fought with all his heart against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the numbers game was just too much, and he fell victim to the Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa, followed by a devastating Spear from The Tribal Chief, thus failing in his mission to "finish the story."

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran felt that there was no way the titles were changing hands on the SmackDown from Madison Square Garden on July 7.

"They're absolutely crazy if they, after all this time and after all they've gone through, switch the belts on free SmackDown television just because they're in Madison Square Garden."

Cornette continued and detailed that the rematch could, however, take place at SummerSlam, the next major Premium Live Event on the WWE calendar.

"I can believe SummerSlam but not for a Rocky tie-in because that is the next major pay-per-view... So the question is, is that the rematch? Is there gonna be a switch? We don't know. But I would think, just because it's the next major pay-per-view, not because it's in Philly, home of Rocky. I can't imagine that they would not do it on a major live event with a worldwide audience tuning in and with a lot of build. That would be my assumption." [From 0:59 - 2:35]

You can watch the full video here:

Cody Rhodes was attacked by Brock Lesnar on RAW

More misery piled on The American Nightmare on the RAW after WrestleMania as his tag team partner Brock Lesnar turned on him during the main event.

The Beast hit two F5s on Cody Rhodes and tossed him to the outside. He then hit two final F5s on Cody, first on the announcer's desk and then on the cold steel steps inside the ring.

In a recent Instagram post, Rhodes mentioned that he would be on RAW this coming Monday to discuss his future path with the company.

Cody Rhodes will have to deal with the Beast before he can turn his attention back to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What do you think lies ahead for The American Nightmare? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes