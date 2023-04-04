Watch: Brock Lesnar destroys Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar was set to team up with Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW, but he ended up attacking the latter instead.

The American Nightmare collided with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He was about to win the match, but Solo Sikoa attacked him while the referee was distracted.

The following night on RAW, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns to a rematch for the title, but the latter refused. The former TNT Champion then challenged The Bloodline member to a tag team match, which was accepted.

Brock Lesnar suddenly showed up and shook hands with Rhodes, agreeing to be his tag team partner. The match was set for the main event of the show. However, during the introductions, Lesnar shockingly attacked Cody and hit him with an F5.

He then hit The American Nightmare with another F5 through the commentary table. Lesnar F5'd Cody again onto the steel stair that was in the ring. He also attacked the latter multiple times with a steel chair.

After Brock Lesnar left the ring, WWE officials went to check on a beaten and battered Cody Rhodes in the ring. The show came to a close with The Beast Incarnate flipping off while standing on the ramp.

