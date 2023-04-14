"Not a wise decision" - WWE announcer on how facing Brock Lesnar could detriment 37-year-old star

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently spoke at length about Cody Rhodes challenging Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare was set to team up with Lesnar to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match.

However, things did not go down well for the second-generation superstar as The Beast turned on him and started an unprovoked attack. Brock planted Cody with several F5s inside the ring and on the outside before walking out of the arena.

This week on After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves mentioned that The American Nightmare and even his father, Dusty Rhodes, had never faced a formidable opponent like Brock Lesnar. He acknowledged that it would definitely be a great match, but it may not be a good idea for Cody.

"Unfortunately for Cody, his detour may lead him down to the midst of the Grand Canyon. You don't challenge The Beast under any circumstances. Not a wise decision," Corey Graves said.

The WWE commentator continued:

"There's always gonna be comparisons, forever. One thing Dusty never did was battle Brock Lesnar. That's a different tier of superstar and Cody's gunning for The Beast which is nuts and I cannot stress that enough. It's gonna be fun to watch for all of us, but Cody probably, not so much." [From 11:05 - 13:21]

Cody Rhodes cut an emotionally charged promo on Brock Lesnar

A week removed from Lesnar's brutal attack, Cody Rhodes was out to get some answers on Monday night RAW.

The American Nightmare mentioned that it was embarrassing enough not to win the title at WrestleMania 39, but then getting mauled by Brock was too much for him to take.

He acknowledged that it was not a good idea to fight The Beast Incarnate but claimed that he needed to fight Brock. He issued a challenge for his assailant to show up and face him at the next Premium Live Event, WWE Backlash.

