"Nobody tells me when I'm done" - Goldberg calls out WWE for breaking their promise

Goldberg recently called out the WWE for breaking their promise to give him a proper retirement match.

After a successful run in WCW, Goldberg signed with WWE in 2003. He spent a year there before leaving in 2004. In 2016, the 56-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly 12 years of absence.

Over the next six years, Goldberg shared the ring with several top superstars and won the Universal Championship twice. The Hall of Famer last competed in February 2022, when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Title match at Crown Jewel.

In a recent interview with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg revealed that McMahon promised him a proper retirement match after his defeat to Reigns. However, the company did not fulfill its promise.

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match," he said. [7:01 - 7:45]

Will Goldberg join AEW after leaving WWE?

A few months ago, Goldberg's WWE contract reportedly expired. Since then, rumors have suggested the former World Heavyweight Champion could join Tony Khan's promotion, AEW.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of seeing Goldberg in WWE's rival promotion.

"I like the idea. If Goldberg was to show up, it would be a huge pop. Put him against QT Marshall. Let him go out, you know, hit him with the JackHammer, you know. That will be safe, that's a safe bet... Thing is, just a thing, do you think AEW fans would like that?" Booker said.

