Booker T doubts 2-time WWE Universal Champion would be received well by AEW fans

Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about the reception a major WWE veteran may get if he joins AEW.

The veteran in question is none other than Goldberg. While he is currently 56 years old, he still maintains an impressive physique. Da Man's contract with WWE expired at the end of last year and was not renewed, making him a free agent. Speculation about him potentially joining AEW began after Tony Khan confessed to being interested in acquiring him.

Booker T has raised questions about how the All Elite fanbase would receive Goldberg since the latter is different from most of Tony Khan's roster. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, he stated:

"I like the idea. If Goldberg was to show up, it would be a huge pop. Put him against QT Marshall. Let him go out, you know, hit him with the JackHammer, you know. That will be safe, that's a safe bet... Thing is, just a thing, do you think AEW fans would like that?" (20:20 - 21:02)

You can check out the full video here:

Eric Bischoff also wants to see the WWE legend in action against an AEW star

While there is still no official evidence of Goldberg's future plans, Eric Bischoff wants Da Man's last match to happen in AEW.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff suggested a match to fill out Wembley Stadium in August. Considering the stadium has a seating capacity of 90,000, Tony Khan will certainly need to make a big move:

"Book CM Punk and Bill Goldberg. You want to book something that's gonna sell out Wembley? Book that. Bill Goldberg's last match, against CM Punk. Dare you. Dare you. Grab your b*lls, TK," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Goldberg will ever appear in AEW.

