"Grab your b*lls, TK" - WWE veteran wants 2-time Universal Champion to face CM Punk in his 'last match'

A WWE veteran challenged Tony Khan to book a blockbuster match involving CM Punk. The veteran is none other than Eric Bischoff. He wanted the former AEW World Champion to wrestle two-time Universal Champion Goldberg.

It was recently reported that the WWE Hall of Famer was officially a free agent. The Second City Saint has also been absent from AEW television since being suspended following the infamous Brawl Out.

Reports have emerged over the past few days that CM Punk will soon return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of the former world champion returning to AEW on the latest episode of the Strictly Business podcast.

While talking about the Second City Saint, Bischoff mentioned that the best option for Tony Khan to sell out the Wembley Stadium would be booking CM Punk vs. former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg in a first-time-ever match-up. He also believed it should be the last match for the WCW veteran.

"Book CM Punk and Bill Goldberg. You want to book something that's gonna sell out Wembley? Book that. Bill Goldberg's last match, against CM Punk. Dare you. Dare you. Grab your b*lls, TK," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff believes that Tony Khan should try and book the show without CM Punk

While speaking on the same podcast, Bischoff wondered why Khan requires the self-proclaimed Best in the World. He mentioned that if the AEW CEO needs to make a statement, he should try hard and sell out Wembley without Punk.

Bischoff wanted Khan to book the show without Punk so that he could prove that the former WWE Champion was not the main catalyst for ticket sales.

"I think Wembley's gonna do great, with or without Punk. I would prefer, if I was Tony Khan, to do it without Punk. Because that makes a real statement, right? Who drew the house? Did AEW draw the house, or did CM Punk draw the house? [...] I would absolutely not book CM Punk on that show, even though I would know that doing so would ensure more sales. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't sell my soul to that piece of garbage." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Chris Jericho seemingly hinted at not wanting the Second City Saint back in AEW.

