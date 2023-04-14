6-time WWE World Champion publicly hints at not wanting to work with CM Punk ahead of rumored AEW return

Former WWE Champion CM Punk's potential AEW return has captured everyone's attention at the moment. Since his outburst in September, reports have stated that many wrestlers will not be willing to work with Punk, and it appears that Chris Jericho has publicly hinted at the same.

The Second City Saint's infamous All Out 2022 media scrum is still one of the most-discussed topics in the wrestling world. A lot has been reported in its aftermath, and CM Punk himself took to Instagram a few weeks back to fire shots at Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Dave Meltzer.

It has recently emerged that The Voice of the Voiceless is angling for a return to AEW as he misses wrestling. The update also stated that the Young Bucks might not be too willing to work with the former WWE Champion.

In light of these recent reports, Chris Jericho pointed out on Twitter that he would not be willing to work with everyone in a possible hint at not wanting to work with CM Punk.

"Not everyone" - Chris Jericho tweeted.

While it cannot be said for sure, it seems highly probable that this was a remark towards the Chicago native.

Veteran feels former WWE Champion CM Punk is needed for AEW All In

AEW made headlines when they announced that ALL IN is back and will be held in the world-famous Wembley stadium. Considering that it is a 90,000 seat stadium, it is an ambitious move by Tony Khan.

Former WCW World Television Champion Disco Inferno slammed the company for trying to mask the issues with this announcement. He further stated that AEW will need the former WWE Superstar for ALL IN.

"It kind of masks their problems...This show does absolutely nothing to assist that metric, it's like we can talk about the show forever it's one show. Their problem is their weekly television, you know...Plus I think they would need Punk for that show," Disco Inferno said. [From 01:09 to 01:31]

ALL IN is set to be the biggest show that All Elite Wrestling has ever presented. While they have achieved great success with Grand Slam in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Wembley will be a different ball game altogether.

If CM Punk were to return to in-ring action and face Kenny Omega or if he teams up with FTR to take on The Elite, it would be a great boost to ALL IN.

