"They would need Punk for that show" - Veteran blasts AEW for 'masking their problems' with ALL IN announcement

The wrestling world is still reeling from Tony Khan announcing ALL IN, AEW's United Kingdom debut event. But not all were enamored with the announcement, including WCW veteran Disco Inferno.

ALL IN shares the name of the original indie event promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Elite in 2018. The event laid the groundwork for AEW's foundation, so it's only apt for their UK excursion to inherit the name. With the show set to be staged at Wembley Stadium, there have been those questioning how the promotion plans to sell so many tickets.

However, Disco Inferno supported the belief that they would sell out during the latest episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast. But veterans don't feel the event's success will matter, believing they were just masking their problems. He also noted that CM Punk must be present for the show to do well.

"It kind of masks their problems...This show does absolutely nothing to assist that metric, it's like we can talk about the show forever it's one show. Their problem is their weekly television, you know...Plus I think they would need Punk for that show," Disco Inferno said. [From 01:09 to 01:31]

CM Punk has been absent from the company since his altercation with The Elite following AEW All Out 2022. There remains a degree of uncertainty as to whether he will or will not make his return at all.

The Elite have reportedly refused to work with CM Punk if he returns to AEW

It was reported earlier that CM Punk repeatedly told AEW he wants to return. He was said to have "laid out numerous scenarios" for his return, including potentially working with The Elite.

However, after the events of 'Brawl Out,' the trio were said to be unkeen on the idea. It's unknown whether they feel any different since they started negotiating with the company for new contracts.

The Cult of Personality is also said to have shown a willingness to return without interacting with The Elite. Talent is said to believe that a rumored upcoming Saturday show could help with that if the rosters are split. But that couldn't be confirmed with higher-ups.

