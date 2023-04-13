The Elite reportedly refusing to work with WWE veteran in AEW 

A new report has emerged pertaining to the AEW future of CM Punk following the 'Brawl Out' incident in 2022.

The Straight Edge Superstar has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since the backstage altercation with The Elite following the Chicago event. As such, there has been a degree of uncertainty over his future, not only in AEW but wrestling altogether. But that doesn't appear to be at the behest of CM Punk.

Fightful Select reports that Punk has repeatedly told the promotion that he wants to return. He is said to have "laid out numerous scenarios" for his return, including a willingness to work with The Elite even after "Brawl Out."

However, the report further states that the trio "didn't seem keen on doing that" after the altercation, as of a few months ago. It's unknown whether their stance has changed during contract negotiations with AEW.

Teffo @Teffo_01

CMFTR vs The Elite please 🤞🏼

CMFTR vs The Elite please 🤞🏼

Punk is also said to have expressed a willingness to return and remain completely separate from The Elite. It was noted that some talents believe a rumored upcoming Saturday show could aid that with roster parity. But that particular is unconfirmed with higher-ups in the promotion.

Dax Harwood recently revealed CM Punk's desire to return to AEW

"I talk to Punk almost every day, & Punk misses wrestling, that's your headline, Punk misses wrestling, & Punk wants to come back & he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I'll leave it at that." - Dax Harwood on Cm Punk.



- Dax Harwood on Cm Punk. “I talk to Punk almost every day, & Punk misses wrestling, that’s your headline, Punk misses wrestling, & Punk wants to come back & he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I’ll leave it at that.”- Dax Harwood on Cm Punk. https://t.co/Qx1jfT74bx

Fans of CM Punk can take solace in the fact that it has been reiterated that he wants to return, not just in reports but by fellow members of the roster.

Dax Harwood holds a close relationship with the former WWE Champion, bonded in their admiration for Bret Hart, and has reiterated that his friend wants to return.

"I talk to [CM] Punk almost every day, and Punk misses wrestling, that’s your headline, Punk misses wrestling, and Punk wants to come back. And he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I’ll leave it at that," said Harwood.

A dream match between 'CMFTR' and The Elite has been touted by many, Dax included. Time will tell whether or not that could manifest a CM Punk return sooner or later.

