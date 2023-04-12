3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion "wants to come back" to Tony Khan's AEW, says top star

One of AEW's top stars has stated that a former WWE World Champion wants to return to Tony Khan's promotion despite having a frosty relationship with the company.

The star in question is a man who seems to have a frosty relationship with everyone at this point, former AEW World Champion CM Punk. Punk hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since September 2022.

The Voice of the Voiceless famously got into a backstage brawl with The Elite after the All Out pay-per-view, as well as running down both Hangman Page and Colt Cabana. Since then, he has been dealing with a serious arm injury and even found the time to get on the wrong side of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

Ridwan Ali @RidwanAli25 this not wrestling it’s revolution and punk here to change the game ⁦#AEWDymainte It’s time for the return be long enough give us what we want ⁦ @TonyKhan ⁩ Cm punk needs to returnthis not wrestling it’s revolution and punk here to change the game ⁦ @AEW ⁩ ⁦ @CMPunk #AEWRampage to long we need him back It’s time for the return be long enough give us what we want ⁦@TonyKhan⁩ Cm punk needs to return ❤️ this not wrestling it’s revolution and punk here to change the game ⁦@AEW⁩ ⁦@CMPunk⁩ #AEWDymainte #AEWRampage to long we need him back https://t.co/CxHuRycAvu

But despite all of this, CM Punk apparently wants to return to All Elite Wrestling. On a recent edition of "FTR with Dax," AEW World Tag Champion Dax Harwood said this:

"I talk to Punk almost every day, and Punk misses wrestling, that’s your headline, Punk misses wrestling, and Punk wants to come back. And he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I’ll leave it at that."

Harwood brought up CM Punk after talking about the ALL IN event in August. Dax feels that if you bring back the Straight Edge Superstar for the event, it will take All Elite Wrestling to the next level.

"So if we want, if we want to take AEW to the next level, if we’re here to work for AEW, if we’re here to make professional wrestling better because of AEW, the way you do that is you take the biggest star that you have, and one of the biggest stars in the world, and you put them on the card, and you make money with them." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Tony Khan has booked a number of high-profile matches for this week's AEW Dynamite

Many fans assumed that with CM Punk gone for the foreseeable future, All Elite Wrestling would struggle to thrive. However, in recent months the company has proven its worth, with Tony Khan consistently booking high-quality matches on TV.

The upcoming April 12th edition of Dynamite is set to be no exception as the show will feature grudge matches, as well as two titles on the line.

Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship against Buddy Matthews, where if Cassidy wins, he will defend the title against NJPW star Gabriel Kidd at New Japan's Collision in Philadelphia event on April 16th.

Elsewhere, Powerhouse Hobbs will defend the TNT Championship against ROH star Silas Young. Swerve Strickland will face Darby Allin, and Keith Lee will go one-on-one with Chris Jericho.

Which Dynamite match are you most excited about?

