CM Punk's AEW return date potentially revealed - Reports

Not long after it was reported that he was hoping to return to AEW, CM Punk is now said to be scheduled for a return in the coming months.

Fightful Select has reported that plans are in place for CM Punk to potentially return on the upcoming AEW Dynamite in Chicago at Wintrust Arena on June 21st. As of April 13th, the working plan is for Punk to return at that show or "at the very least around it." There were also said to have been pitched for an announcement to be made ahead of time.

It was noted in the report that Punk had hoped to be able to work with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. However, there is no known contact between the two sides.

Stephanie Chase @stephaniemchase So glad CM Punk is coming back. Not once did I ever think that he shouldn’t. Punk makes it real and Punk draws money. There’s no one like him So glad CM Punk is coming back. Not once did I ever think that he shouldn’t. Punk makes it real and Punk draws money. There’s no one like him https://t.co/m4jG0YvBy7

The Elite is reportedly against the idea of working with Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar was said to have been pushing for a meeting between everyone for quite some time, but it's unknown whether any progress has been made.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are currently negotiating with AEW as their deals head towards expiry. Omega is said to have been in talks with WWE too, as Konnan revealed when explaining how the negotiations affected AAA's booking.

CM Punk was reportedly willing to "work elsewhere" if AEW return was impossible

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Dax Hardwood on CM Punk wanting to return to AEW:



“I talk to Punk almost every day, & Punk misses wrestling, that’s your headline, Punk misses wrestling, & Punk wants to come back & he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I’ll leave it at that.” Dax Hardwood on CM Punk wanting to return to AEW:“I talk to Punk almost every day, & Punk misses wrestling, that’s your headline, Punk misses wrestling, & Punk wants to come back & he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I’ll leave it at that.” https://t.co/P1QAfuKBki

It was noted previously that CM Punk was not only willing to return to AEW to wrestle but would even consider working elsewhere if he could not return to the company.

It is unknown whether or not that would have been a case of Punk working on Tony Khan's second promotion Ring of Honor. Or whether he had the intention of jumping ship to WWE or NJPW.

With Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling at least tentatively planned, that appears to dispel any belief that he would be leaving. However, with nothing set in stone, everything is subject to change at this point.

