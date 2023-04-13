Top AEW star said to be in negotiations with WWE ahead of rumored contract expiry

WWE and AEW routinely compete for signings, with talent opting to leave the promotions for one another on occasion. Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley are examples of such defections. Konnan recently detailed another star who has been talking to the competition.

The upcoming AAA: TripleMania event is set to feature El Hijo Del Vikingo defending his Mega Championship in a four-way against Rich Swann, Komander, and AEW star Swerve Strickland.

Konnan detailed how the bout came to be in a recent interview with Nick Hausman. During which, he revealed that Kenny Omega had originally been planned but couldn't due to negotiations for his contract due to expire soon.

"Originally we were going to bring in Omega but he was still negotiating with AEW and he wasn’t sure if he was going to stay or not. So, we couldn’t commit, and he didn’t want to come here until he signed. So, that was out the window, boom. And then, after that, we asked for a couple of people from AEW and they weren’t available," Konnan said. [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

The WCW legend continued to say that he assumed Omega agreed to a deal but hadn't asked. Going further, Konnan said that he was unsure, and WWE was in talks with him, and that's why he couldn't commit.

"I’m assuming, I never really asked him but there are plans for him in the future so I’m thinking he already signed. But, you know, he wasn’t sure if he was going to stay and WWE was talking to him. You know? So, we couldn’t get him to commit.”

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have reportedly refused to work with CM Punk if he returns to AEW

It was reported earlier that CM Punk wants to return and that he "laid out numerous scenarios" for his return, including potentially working with The Elite.

The trio was said to be unkeen on the idea following the 'Brawl Out' incident. The Straight Edge Superstar is also said to have shown a willingness to return and be completely separate from The Elite.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



He's expressed a willingness to work in a number of ways....including with the Elite.



CM Punk has told AEW in recent months he wants to return to the company. He's expressed a willingness to work in a number of ways....including with the Elite.

The Elite are currently feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa will represent them against the BCC's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

