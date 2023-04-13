CM Punk "open to working elsewhere" if return to AEW is impossible - Reports

CM Punk is reportedly ready to work outside of AEW if he cannot make his return to the promotion.

Punk has been away from the company and wrestling altogether since his altercation with The Elite following AEW All Out 2022. He sustained a torn triceps during the event so would have still been out of action irrespective of the altercation. But there remains a degree of uncertainty over his potential return.

Fightful Select has reported Punk's willingness to work with The Elite in one of numerous pitches for his return. But the trio were said to be unkeen on the idea. Fightful further reports that he has been "open to working elsewhere".

It's unknown whether that would mean a shift to Punk's former promotion, Ring of Honor, which is also owned by AEW President Tony Khan. Or whether 'elsewhere' entails a departure and subsequent move to NJPW or a blockbuster return to WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



He's expressed a willingness to work in a number of ways....including with the Elite.



Punk departed WWE nine years ago after walking out of the company. He only returned to wrestling when he joined AEW in 2021. Fans can be encouraged by the fact that it has been reiterated by many that he wants to return somehow.

Konnan said that Tony Khan should have imposed harsher consequences on the AEW star

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 This was Cm Punk’s instagram story.



It has been deleted. This was Cm Punk’s instagram story. It has been deleted. https://t.co/TZdEzRde4l

CM Punk has been far from quiet during his absence. The former WWE Champion has taken to social media on occasion to make subtle remarks about his situation and give hints about his return. But he recently went further to blast Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

Speaking on that in particular, Konnan suggested harsher reprimands should be dolled out by Tony Khan:

"I would tell them to knock it off, bro. It’s not good business. Unless it’s part of a angle, I would just tell them to knock it off. […] Then either you suspend them, fine them, or fire them.” [6:00 to 6:17]

Punk is the only member involved in the 'Brawl Out' incident not to know his personal outcome. All of The Elite and backstage producers like Pat Buck have returned, and Ace Steel was also let go following the altercation.

