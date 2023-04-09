Konnan believes AEW should have suspended or fired WWE veteran after online rant 

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk's social media outburst last month seems to suggest that The Second City Saint will not be returning to the promotion anytime soon. However, wrestling veteran Konnan believes that Punk got off too easily for his online rant.

Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since the infamous backstage brawl following All Out 2022. AEW President Tony Khan suspended the former WWE Champion for his part in the altercation. Punk has also been nursing injuries during his time away.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 This was Cm Punk’s instagram story.



It has been deleted. This was Cm Punk’s instagram story. It has been deleted. https://t.co/TZdEzRde4l

Punk's social media outburst came at a time when it looked like he was making amends with the company. While The Voice of the Voiceless is still under contract with AEW, Konnan believes that he should have faced more severe consequences.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran explained how he would deal with CM Punk if he was in Tony Khan's shoes:

“I would tell them to knock it off, bro. It’s not good business. Unless it’s part of a angle, I would just tell them to knock it off. […] Then either you suspend them, fine them, or fire them.” [6:00 to 6:17]

Check out the video down below:

It is still unclear when or if CM Punk will return to the promotion.

Konnan says top AEW star needs to be disciplined

Speaking on the same episode of his podcast, Konnan elaborated on why he would punish CM Punk for his online rant, despite him undoubtedly being one of the company's biggest stars.

"I’ve always said, and it’s true, bro, it doesn’t matter how talented you are if you’re not disciplined. Look at Teddy Hart, look at Juventud Guerrera, look at Loki, look at so many people." [6:35 to 6:47]

sydney @heeljey cm punk posting about his time in wwe?! oh he’s coming back cm punk posting about his time in wwe?! oh he’s coming back https://t.co/5QUdhSb3B9

Should CM Punk and Tony Khan find a way to resolve their issues? Having the former World Champion back on the show would definitely help boost the promotion's ratings — especially with Dynamite having a string of well-received shows in recent weeks.

Poll : 0 votes