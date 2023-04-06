Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: 4-time world champion returns; MJF puts on an entertaining act; WWE prospect signs with AEW?

AEW Dynamite lived up to the hype and more this week. From a surprise debut to a champion singing his heart out, the show did not fail to keep fans engaged.

Additionally, Tony Khan made a special, highly anticipated announcement concerning the promotion's growth plans. The matches and events that transpired on the show were elevated to the extent that some considered it to cover the disappointments of the wrestling industry in previous days.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite:

#5 Best: Jay White officially signs with AEW

The most talked about free agent left NJPW in February this year following the expiration of his contract with the promotion. There were rumors on WWE and AEW having a vested interest in signing Jay White. Some even speculated on his potential appearance at WrestleMania 39 or the RAW after 'Mania. However, given his association with the independent circuit and participation in last year's Forbidden Door event, his chances of joining WWE seemed slim.

At the commencement of the show, Juice Robinson found himself on the receiving end of blows by an irate Ricky Starks who wanted vengeance. The Bullet Club leader ran out to Robinson's aid and the duo pounced on a helpless Starks. With White's accolades and name on NJPW and among the independent circuit, his addition to the AEW roster will help elevate the promotion.

#4 Worst: Luchasaurus return

Christian Cage returned to Dynamite this week. While he did not make an in-ring appearance, he was spotted reunited with Luchasaurus. The duo have been on quite the wrecking spree, especially during the 49-year old's rivalry with Jungle Boy. They have not been able to solidify themselves as an established tag team given their betrayals on each other.

The last time Luchasaurus competed in the ring was against Jungle Boy at AEW Full Gear. His inability to connect and engage with fans despite being considered a powerhouse of sorts has not worked in his favor.

#3 Best: MJF's 'entertaining' promo

In a rare series of events, AEW fans witnessed MJF putting on a musical performance with his rendition of Louis Primo's 'Pennies from Heaven'. With showmanship not uncommon for the AEW World Champion, who demonstrated his singing skills at the age of five on The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

The self-proclaimed Devil sung his way into the ring before announcing a day dedicated and named after him. In his promo, he called out his primary school teacher for 'not taking him seriously' when he cited his interest in being a professional wrestling champion. The entertaining segment ended with a run-in with Jungle Boy, who disguised himself as one of the band members and did not pay heed to MJF conducting them. The two engaged in a brawl before security had to separate them.

#2 Worst: Bryan Danielson trying to blind Hangman Adam Page

Bryan Danielson stunned the wrestling world with his turn on Kenny Omega last week. He sided with fellow Blackpool Combat Club members this week too. Following Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta's match on Dynamite, they continued their assault.

Hangman Page ran out to take on the menacing group but was outnumbered. Danielson proceeded to claim that 'nobody loved' Page. Bryan stated that Moxley, Castagnoli, Yuta and himself were the only ones who understood what professional wrestling was all about. He seemed inspired by The Purveyor of Violence when he took a screwdriver and attempted to blind the former AEW World Champion. The ugliness of the segment garnered frowns from the wrestling fraternity.

#1 Best: FTR win their second reign as AEW Tag Team Champions

At the Revolution PPV in March this year, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) returned a good few weeks after losing all their tag team titles. They challenged The Gunns to a career vs. title match. A few months ago, Dax Harwood announced that the expiration of their contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion was set for this month. This led to speculation on a potential WWE return given Triple H's hiring and signing spree of released talents.

Austin and Colten Gunn put up quite the defense against FTR. Despite the short duration of their run as tag team champions, they held up the division to the best they could. FTR won the main event, winning their second reign as AEW Tag Team Champions.

