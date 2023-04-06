AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage and former WWE star return, huge signing, Tony Khan's announcement, title change

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five matches and multiple segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jay White debuts on AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks came out for his match against Juice Robinson, but suddenly Bullet Club's music played. He got ambushed by Robinson and the debuting Jay White. The Absolute fought back and unloaded on White, but Juice Robinson took him down with a spinning kick.

Jay White then hit the Blade Runner on Ricky Starks as the heels celebrated to end the opening segment of the show.

House of Black (c) vs. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on Dynamite - AEW World Trios Championship Match

Malakai Black and Trent Beretta started the match respectively for their teams. Beretta applied a side headlock in the early stages before Black rolled him up for a two-count. After an initial back-and-forth, Brody King and Chuck Taylor were tagged in.

Orange Cassidy and Buddy Matthews were tagged in, and Freshly Squeezed got dropped on the turnbuckles. A brawl ensued among all six men, and House of Black emerged on top after that exchange. Beretta was isolated in the champions' corner during this stage of the match.

Beretta hit an enziguiri and tagged in Cassidy. He used his speed to outsmart House of Black and took them out with a dive assisted by Best Friends. The challengers got a two-count shortly after. Chaos ensued once again as Malakai Black took out Trent Beretta with a brainbuster.

After a back-and-forth between the two team, Beretta hit a piledriver on Brody King. Towards the end of the match, Buddy Matthews and Chuck Taylor were the legal men and the former hit a Stomp to help House of Black retain their titles on Dynamite.

Result: House of Black retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho on Dynamite - AEW Women's World Championship Match

Jamie Hayter looked to hit the Hayterade early on, but Riho rolled her up for a two-count. After exchanging pinfall attempts, Hayter overpowered the Japanese star, but she hit a dropkick. The former champion then hit a dive on the outside to get the advantage.

Hayter then countered a crossbody attempt and hit a gutbuster for a two-count. The two stars battled on the apron and Riho got spiked on the hardest part of the squared circle. The champion got a two-count shortly after. Riho recovered and unloaded with chops, but Jamie Hayter took her down with a slam.

Hayter got another two-count after hitting a slam. Riho hit a hurricanrana and then followed it up with a 619. She then hit a diving crossbody for a two-count. Riho continued her momentum with a couple of suplexes for a two-count. Jamie Hayter made her comeback with a vicious lariat for a two-count.

She then hit a superplex, but Riho countered with a DDT. After a brief exchange on the top rope, Riho hit a hurricanrana and followed it up with a double knee strike for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Hayter hit a couple of Hayterade's to retain her title on Dynamite.

Result: Jamie Hayter retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Jericho Appreciation Society and The Acclaimed segment on AEW Dynamite

The Jericho Appreciation Society came out and told The Acclaimed to let them know if they are joining Chris Jericho's faction. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens said that they are not interested.

Matt Menard then added that they have a match on AEW Rampage before The Acclaimed did the scissoring pose with Billy Gunn to end the segment.

MJF Day segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF came down the ring and heaped praise on Long Island. He sang on the ramp before entering the ring and calling Joseph Saladino. The latter got drowned with boos, but MJF told the fans to stop.

Saladino said that the key to the city given to MJF was too small, and that a much bigger one was made. The Devil thanked him and started to berate his fellow pillars. He brought up his past and then moved to dreaming about becoming a pro wrestler.

MJF went back up the ramp and asked the crowd if they wanted to hear an encore. One of the persons in the band prematurely played down a cymbal, who turned out to be Jack Perry.

Perry and MJF battled on the ramp before Sammy Guevara came out and lifted the AEW World Championship. He then entered the ring for his match against Komander.

Sammy Guevara vs. Komander on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara slid in and out of the ring before The Spanish God hit a springboard moonsault. He then went for a high-flying move, but Komander stopped him with a kick. He the hit a shooting star press for a two-count.

Guevara countered Komander's move and celebrated in the middle of the ring. The JAS member slammed his opponent on the barricades before hitting a stomp inside the ring. He got a pinfall attempt with his foot on Komander's chest. Sammy Guevara was in complete control during this stage of the match.

Komander made his comeback with a hurricanrana. He walked on the ropes and hit a dive on Guevara. After a back-and -forth, The Spanish God looked to hit the GTH, but Komander rolled him up for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Komander went for a move from the ropes once again, but Sammy Guevara took him down with a cutter. He then hit his GTH finisher to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Komander on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Guevara took shots at MJF and said that he lied and cheated his way to the top. The Spanish God then added that he worked hard to get everything and vowed to become the next AEW World Champion.

Hook (c) vs. Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page went for a strike early on, but Hook retaliated with the T-Bone suplex. Page rolled out of the ring and took advantage of the bout after slamming the champion the steel steps and the barricades.

Back inside the ring, All Ego went for the Twist of Fate, but Hook responded with a Twist of Fate of his own. Towards the end of the match, Matt Hardy and Page tussled with FTW Championship before the WWE legend took the Firm member out with the title.

Hook then applied the RedRum submission move to retain his title on the Wednesday night show.

Result: Hook retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Blackpool Combat Club in action on AEW Dynamite

Blackpool Combat Club were involved in a trios match and they got a quick victory.

Following the match, Bryan Danielson said that Blackpool Combat Club embodies true pro wrestlers before calling everyone else in the locker room amateurs. Hangman Page came out to the ring but got attacked by the four members of the BCC.

Danielson hit The Cowboy with a screwdriver on his face to end the segment on the Wednesday night show.

The Gunns (c) vs. FTR on Dynamite - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Cash Wheeler and Colten Gunn started the match, respectively. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Wheeler got the upperhand and he tagged in Dax Harwood. FTR exchanged quick tags early on to keep up the momentum.

A slight distraction from Austin Gunn allowed Colten Gunn to get the advantage for the champions. The Gunns got a two-count after hitting a double-team move. Cash Wheeler looked to make the tag to Dax Harwood, but was stopped by the champions.

Wheeler was thrown out of the ring and The Gunns were in complete control during this stage of the match. Colten Gunn wore down Cash Wheeler before the latter retaliated with a kick. He then hit a enziguiri, but failed to tag Harwood.

Wheeler finally tagged in Dax Harwood, who unloaded with a flurry of offense on the champions. He took down Colten with a lariat before rolling up Austin for a two-count. FTR hit a DDT on Colten Gunn before taking their focus towards Austin Gunn. They then hit a spike piledriver for a close two-count.

After a back-and-forth, FTR hit the Big Rig, but Colten Gunn dragged the referee out of the ring before the three-count. Towards the end of the match, both teams exchanged a series of pinfall attempts before Austin Gunn hit a low-blow on Dax Harwood.

The referee looked to call for the DQ, but Cash Wheeler stopped him. He got taken out by The Gunns' finisher. After some shenanigans, FTR managed to get the victory, with both Harwood and Wheeler getting up roll up pins on The Gunns.

Result: FTR def. The Gunns to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite

Grade: A

