Was MJF on the Rosie O'Donnell show?

MJF is currently involved in a feud with CM Punk. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the two men opened the show with a 20-minute promo segment and went back-and-forth on the microphone.

The promo caught the attention of many people around the pro wrestling world, as MJF and Punk traded some brutal jabs with one another.

The former WWE Champion also mentioned how MJF was on the Rosie O'Donnell show when Punk was competing in matches at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Yes, MJF was indeed on the Rosie O'Donnell Show. CM Punk himself recently brought up Friedman's appearance on the show when he was a kid.

Friedman appeared on the show years ago and sang ‘You Are My Sunshine’. A clip of his appearance and rendition of the song has been going around on social media and among wrestling fans for years.

MJF could be facing CM Punk at some point down the road in AEW

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, CM Punk interrupted MJF and The Pinnacle. The former WWE Champion didn't say a word and simply refused to shake MJF's hand.

In doing so, Punk shut Friedman up, something which many people haven't been able to do in AEW.

However, this week on AEW Dynamite, MJF and CM Punk started off the show and the two men went back-and-forth in an incredible promo segment that lasted almost 20 minutes.

The two men brought up the likes of The Miz, John Cena, and even Triple H, dropping references regarding all three WWE personalities while insulting each other.

MJF has been on an incredible run in AEW this year and even recently beat former TNT Champion, Darby Allin. However, he could soon be standing across the ring against CM Punk, who is still unbeaten in AEW and is on the back of a win over Eddie Kingston.

