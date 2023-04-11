2-time WWE Universal Champion could have a retirement match at AEW All In, believes Jim Cornette

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has speculated that former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg could make his way to AEW for a retirement match.

Goldberg's contract with WWE expired in December 2022, and he is now a free agent. The company did not negotiate a new contract, making it unclear what the wrestling icon's next move would be.

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced the promotion's debut show in the United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium on August 27. The stadium has a massive capacity of 90,000, and reportedly over 25,000 pre-sale sign-ups were made within the first 24 hours, generating hype for the event.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette was asked who would be a bigger draw for the retirement match at Wembley Stadium - Goldberg or Sting.

Cornette believes that the former two-time WWE Universal Champion will be the bigger draw:

"I think Goldberg probably more because, at some point... I'm not sure that everybody really buys the retirement, you know, as ever being real. But if Goldberg is actually going to be there live, in person, whether it's his last match or not, everybody knows it could be the last one of either one of these guys at their age but Sting's been around, Goldberg hasn't, and I think Goldberg would be bigger," Cornette said. [12:30 - 12:55]

With Tony Khan paying close attention to the wrestling icon's next move, it remains to be seen if Goldberg will end his legendary career in an AEW ring.

Vince Russo proposes a storyline for Goldberg's potential AEW Run

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has suggested a possible storyline for Goldberg's speculated run in AEW.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, he suggested that Goldberg should try to surpass his original undefeated streak and retire if he fails.

"You know how I would book Goldberg that I think would be interesting? 'I came in with a streak, I am going out with a streak. I lose, I am out. It could be my first match, it could be my 180th match, I lose, I'm out.' But the goal is to beat the original streak. Because I think you can generate interest...nand let him run. There are enough bodies out there that don't matter. You and I could probably sit here and list the first hundred wins. If he continues and starts getting close and whatnot, I think that could possibly draw," Russo suggested. [3:12 - 4:04]

Whether or not this storyline will come to fruition remains to be seen if the WCW legend will appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

