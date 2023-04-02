Vince Russo thinks 3-time WWE world champion should have an unbeaten streak if he signs with AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how a WWE legend should be booked in AEW if he joins Tony Khan's roster. The wrestling legend in question is Goldberg.

Vince Russo has considerable experience in the pro wrestling industry, having been on the creative team of both WWE and WCW. As such, he is well aware of how a performer can elicit a strong reaction from the audience.

Amidst rumors of Goldberg potentially being signed by AEW in the future, Vince Russo has shared his two cents on how the legend could be booked upon his debut. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran writer stated:

"You know how I would book Goldberg that I think would be interesting? 'I came in with a streak, I am going out with a streak. I lose, I am out. It could be my first match, it could be my 180th match, I lose, I'm out.' But the goal is to beat the original streak. Because I think you can generate interest (...) and let him run. There are enough bodies out there that don't matter. You and I could probably sit here and list the first hundred wins. If he continues and starts getting close and whatnot, I think that could possibly draw," Russo suggested. (3:12 - 4:04)

You can check out the exclusive video here:

Tony Khan recently spoke about the WWE legend

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan was recently asked whether he would be interested in signing Goldberg to either AEW or ROH in the future.

While Khan admitted that he was quite interested in bringing in the veteran star, ROH would not be the place to do so. At the Supercard of Honor media scrum, he explained:

"Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen," Khan said emphatically. "However, I do think that [Goldberg acquisition] would be interesting for AEW. That is another great example of the differences between AEW and Ring of Honor. AEW has a bigger budget, but I try to take the production values of AEW and use some of the synergies so ROH can leverage AEW's great production team and assets." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for WWE legend Goldberg.

Do you want to see WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

