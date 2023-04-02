Tony Khan says signing a WWE legend to his promotion is "never going to happen."

While Tony Khan has a tendency to sign a lot of ex-WWE stars, a particular veteran is apparently never going to be signed by him to ROH.

The veteran in question is Goldberg. Despite being 56 years old, the WCW icon is still in impressive physical shape. His last match was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber last year, which he lost via referee's decision.

While the All Elite President has confessed that he is interested in acquiring the WWE legend, he recently stated during the Supercard of Honor media scrum that Goldberg would never be brought to ROH.

"Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen," Khan said emphatically. "However, I do think that [Goldberg acquisition] would be interesting for AEW. That is another great example of the differences between AEW and Ring of Honor. AEW has a bigger budget, but I try to take the production values of AEW and use some of the synergies so ROH can leverage AEW's great production team and assets." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Goldberg should join AEW if given the chance

While it remains to be seen whether Da Man will become All Elite in the coming months, Booker T is clearly in favor of the transfer.

In his Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran explained that there was nothing stopping Goldberg from joining the Jacksonville-based company if all requirements were met.

"If Goldberg's contract [is expired] and he's a free agent now, he can do whatever he wants. If Tony Khan wants to call him and offer him a big enough check for him to come in there and do something relatively small where he's not gonna put himself in harm's way, why not go pick it up? Why not? It's just the name of the game," said Booker.

As of now, only time will tell what Goldberg plans to do next.

