"Why not go pick it up? - WWE Hall of Famer on Goldberg possibly going to AEW 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on Goldberg possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling.

The former Universal Champion is currently a free agent, as his contract with the wrestling juggernaut reportedly expired at the end of 2022. WWE apparently didn't negotiate a new contract with The Icon, and he didn't have more matches left on his deal. Since the news of his free agency broke, it has been speculated that he could be on his way to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the former Universal Champion joining AEW. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that if AEW offers Goldberg the right money to do something small and nothing too dangerous, then has every right to consider joining the promotion.

"If Goldberg's contract [is expired] and he's a free agent now, he can do whatever he wants. If Tony Khan wants to call him and offer him a big enough check for him to come in there and do something relatively small where he's not gonna put himself in harm's way, why not go pick it up? Why not? It's just the name of the game," said Booker.

"That's been the way the boys have approached a situation like that since day one. If we've got somebody out there like a Tony Khan that's throwing money/checks around, put me on the list, let me go pick up one. That's the way the business has always been," he added. [1:12:48-1:13:28]

Tony Khan admitted that AEW is paying attention to Goldberg's status

The former Universal Champion is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of pro wrestling. He's had a successful career in WCW and WWE, where he's wrestled numerous top stars.

During an interview with The Bet, Tony Khan stated that Goldberg’s status is something for AEW to pay attention to.

“Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. It’s certainly a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that. It’s interesting,” said Khan.

Goldberg's last match was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber last year for the Universal Championship, which he lost.

