Former WWE Superstar teases wrestling return after 5 years in AEW

A 41-year-old former WWE Superstar is teasing a return to professional wrestling in AEW.

WWE and All Elite Wrestling are currently in a promotional war and will find themselves bidding against each other for the top free agents in the business. Ryback departed WWE in August 2016 due to a contract dispute and wrestled in several independent promotions following his exit.

He has not wrestled since 2018 but teased a possible return today on his YouTube channel. The Big Guy uploaded a montage of footage of himself from back in the day and flashed the AEW logo at the beginning of the video, as seen in the screenshots below. You can check out the full YouTube short by clicking here.

Ryback is a former Intercontinental Champion.

Ryback on the only WWE Superstar to kick out of his finishing move

Ryback recently disclosed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon requested that former superstar Big Show kick out of his Shell Shock finishing move.

Big Show exited WWE to join All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He currently serves as a commentator for the company and reprised his role as Captain Insano from The Waterboy on an episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on The Ryback Show, the veteran noted that he had no issue with Big Show kicking out of his finishing move and added that he understood Vince McMahon's logic behind the decision. Big Show was in line to face Randy Orton for the title, and kicking out of the move made him seem like a credible threat to The Viper.

"You've gotta remember a lot of kids are watching. The way kids watch wrestling and the way adults view wrestling, where you may think you know the outcome of the next pay-per-view, kids don't for the most part. Younger kids, 'Oh my God, Big Show kicked out of Shell Shock! He's gonna beat Orton!' I really think Vince was good with this on things." [5:10 – 5:29]

The former champion has cultivated a following of 431,000 subscribers on YouTube since exiting the company. Only time will tell if he is actually going to show up in AEW or if he is just having fun with wrestling fans.

While he hasn't competed inside the squared circle in some time, most wrestling fans would instantly remember him if he decided to return.

Would you like to see Ryback in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes