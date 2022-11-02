Ryback comments on the only WWE Superstar to kick out of his finisher

Ryback has recalled how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once requested that The Big Show kick out of his Shell Shock finishing move.

On the November 18, 2013, episode of RAW, Ryback impressively lifted The Big Show onto his shoulders and slammed him to the mat. The 500-pound superstar kicked out after the referee's two-count before landing a devastating KO Punch on his opponent to secure the victory.

Asked about the match on his podcast, The Ryback Show, the former Intercontinental Champion confirmed he had no problem with McMahon's booking:

"I remember Big Show, that was specifically asked by Vince, they wanted him kicking out of the Shell Shock, which if it was up to me, nobody ever would," Ryback said. "But I also didn't have a problem because Big Show, later that year when I switched back to babyface, put me over time and time again, whether it was for the IC title or live events defending that. I have nothing but the utmost respect for him." [0:21 – 0:48]

The Big Show's win gave him momentum heading into Survivor Series 2013, where he unsuccessfully challenged then-WWE Champion Randy Orton in the main event.

Ryback explains Vince McMahon's WWE RAW booking logic

Although he was one of WWE's top stars, many felt The Big Show did not stand a chance of dethroning Randy Orton.

Today In WWE History @TodayInWWEHist1 At Survivor Series 2013 from Boston, Randy Orton def. Big Show to retain WWE Championship At Survivor Series 2013 from Boston, Randy Orton def. Big Show to retain WWE Championship https://t.co/sz1fMRUPsx

Ryback believes Vince McMahon booked the Shell Shock spot to make fans, specifically children, view the veteran as a credible threat to Orton's title reign:

"You've gotta remember a lot of kids are watching. The way kids watch wrestling and the way adults view wrestling, where you may think you know the outcome of the next pay-per-view, kids don't for the most part. Younger kids, 'Oh my God, Big Show kicked out of Shell Shock! He's gonna beat Orton!' I really think Vince was good with this on things." [5:10 – 5:29]

Ryback opted not to renew his WWE contract when it expired in 2016. He has since launched a successful supplement company, Feed Me More Nutrition, and has amassed 411k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The Big Show, real name Paul Wight, now works for AEW as an ambassador, commentator, and occasional in-ring performer.

Do you have any favorite Ryback moments from his WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Ryback Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes