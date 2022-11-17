Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) brings back decades-old character on AEW Dynamite

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) debuted his two-decade-old fictional character, Captain Insano, this week on AEW Dynamite.

On November 6, 1998, The Waterboy, starring Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, was released. Wight was one of the cast members, playing the role of Captain Insano. Back then, he was still competing in WCW.

The star has teased reviving the iconic gimmick for several months now. AEW President Tony Khan seconded the idea and claimed he wants to feature Wight in that character once the former becomes healthy.

Before going up against Swerve Strickland in Dynamite this week, Anthony Bowens unveiled The Acclaimed's latest music video, A Hand For A Hand. Wight's Captain Insano character made its AEW debut as the tag team champions interviewed him backstage, paying homage to his character from the 1998 film.

Insano warned The A** Boys (Austin and Colten Gunn) that he would have no mercy on them because of their attack. Swerve In Our Glory (Strickland and Keith Lee) then called and vowed to regain the tag team gold from Bowens and Max Caster at Full Gear.

However, the challengers were just look-a-likes of Swerve and Keith as The Acclaimed hilariously mocked them.

Wight last wrestled on Dark: Elevation in March and is currently announcing on the show. It will be interesting to see if the former Big Show will use the character from The Waterboy more often on All Elite Wrestling television.

