"I want to feature Paul" – Tony Khan claims that he wants to utilize WWE legend Paul Wight (fka Big Show) as an in-ring talent in AEW

Paul Wight has previously teased the idea of bringing the "Captain Insano" character to AEW programming.

During a recent episode of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Tony Khan spoke highly of the WWE legend and suggested that he wants to use him more as an in-ring talent.

Khan also claimed he wanted to feature Wight a lot more on AEW TV once he is healthy and ready to go.

"Yeah, I do have some fun ones. I can't necessarily say, whatever... That is a fun one, isn't it? Captain Insano is really fun. Paul, seeing him, around has been great and Paul Wight is such an awesome presence in pro wrestling and when he's healthy and can be on the shows again, you know I want to feature Paul," said Tony Khan.

Khan also mentioned that Wight has been hurt for the majority of his time in AEW.

He praised his commentary skills and believes he rightfully deserves an opportunity in the company.

"Unfortunately, a lot of his time in AEW he's been hurt. He's great on commentary when he's able to travel and I think he has a great future. Frankly, I think he's worked really really hard at it and deserves opportunities there. So I have a lot of great things to say about Paul Wight." [From 33:15 to 34:10]

Paul Wight previously spoke about the possibility of Captain Insano in AEW

The former WWE Superstar previously admitted that he and Tony Khan have come up with a "fun" plan in regards to the Captain Insano character.

Speaking on the Rob Brown Show, Paul Wight noted that TK owns the rights to the name and it's only a matter of time before Insano is on AEW TV. He said:

"Tony Khan and I have some pretty fun stuff coming up in the future that he and I put together. We've actually secured the rights to Captain Insano, so we are going to break out Captain Insano, [he] will be coming out in the next couple of months. We're kind of just doing the commentary while I'm getting wardrobe put together now for the outfits and Max Dunbar, who is an incredible comic book design guy, helped draw the outfit up for Captain Insano, we're getting that made now and then before you know it Captain Insano's gonna be running wild in AEW, dude."

90s WWE @90sWWE Paul Wight as Captain Insano in the movie The Waterboy Paul Wight as Captain Insano in the movie The Waterboy 🎬 https://t.co/skDxixQdLj

Wight has wrestled previously in AEW but hasn't been a regular in terms of in-ring competition.

