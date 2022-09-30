"Hopefully, next week is a better showing" - WWE veteran shares honest opinion on AEW star Saraya's (fka Paige) recent Dynamite appearance

Bully Ray recently spoke about Saraya's promo from AEW Dynamite and the segment featuring the women's division.

After making her surprise debut during the Dynamite: Grand Slam edition, the former WWE Divas Champion addressed the crowd on this week's show. Numerous fans took to social media to criticize the promo and claimed that the segment felt awkward.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray claimed that Saraya might've shown signs of 'ring rust' on the microphone. He is hoping for a better segment from her and the women's division on next week's show.

"It felt weird when Saraya called Toni Storm over to her in the ring and Toni Storm did not come forward, she just stood in her place. Then out comes Britt Baker, Saraya can say, 'This is my house' or 'I own this house' all you want... it's Britt Baker's women's division, thus Britt gets the response she got. And like you said Dave, never really got off the ground. I think people were hoping that Saraya was going to say that she was going to wrestle again and they didn't get that. Hopefully, next week is a better showing. Listen, ring rust only doesn't happen in the ring, it can happen on the mic as well and last night I think we experienced a little from Saraya. But the Philly crowd was quite forgiving." said Bully Ray [13:10-14:06]

Saraya isn't expected to compete in an AEW ring at the moment

After Saraya made her AEW debut during Dynamite: Grand Slam, fans questioned if the former NXT Women's Champion was going to compete as an in-ring competition.

Reports suggest that Saraya isn't medically cleared just yet. On this week's show, the former WWE star herself hinted that she might return to the in-ring competition down the road.

AEW has teased a potential feud between her and former Women's Champion, Britt Baker. The two women confronted each other on this week's show as well.

