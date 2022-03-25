"He will be coming out in the next couple of months" - Paul Wight aims to bring iconic movie character to AEW

Former WWE champion and current AEW star Paul Wight has teased the possible appearance of "Captain Insano," the character he played in the 1998 Adam Sandler movie "The Waterboy."

The movie was released during White's time as "The Giant" in WCW, and was one of the most recognizable names on the roster. His popularity resulted in a whole host of media appearances and small movie roles, including the iconic appearance as "Captain Insano," a man who takes great pleasure in showing no mercy.

The character never saw the light of day during Paul Wight's career in WWE, but he could be appearing in AEW in the coming months. Speaking on the Rob Brown Show, Wight revealed that AEW president Tony Khan owns the rights to the name, and it's only a matter of time before fans see him in AEW.

"Tony Khan and I have some pretty fun stuff coming up in the future that he and I put together. We've actually secured the rights to Captain Insano, so we are going to break out Captain Insano, [he] will be coming out in the next couple of months. We're kind of just doing the commentary while I'm getting wardrobe put together now for the outfits and Max Dunbar, who is an incredible comic book design guy, helped draw the outfit up for Captain Insano, we're getting that made now and then before you know it Captain Insano's gonna be running wild in AEW, dude." (H/T Fightful).

The voice that Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, puts on in the film is a clear nod to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. The former WWE champion will draw upon Hogan's mannerisms once again when the character arrives in All Elite Wrestling.

"I'm probably gonna rip Terry [Hulk Hogan] off but you know, he discovered me, hopefully, he'll give me a pass. As long as I don't drop too many copyrighted phrases, I think I'll be okay." [H/T Fightful].

Paul Wight is currently undefeated in All Elite Wrestling

After 28 years in the business and at 50 years of age, it's incredible to think that Paul Wight could still put on solid performances in the ring. The former WWE champion has been on a roll in AEW as he holds a 3-0 undefeated record.

Wight picked up his first win against QT Marshall at the All Out pay-per-view in 2021, which was quickly followed by two victories on Dark: Elevation, both matches being 3-on-1 handicap matches.

