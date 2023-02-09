Former WWE Superstar Ryback teases wrestling return after 5 years; wants to fight AEW star

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has targeted a return to the ring for the first time in five years, with ex-AEW TNT Champion Wardlow earmarked as a potential opponent.

Ryback has not been seen in a pro wrestling ring since 2018, touring with indie promotion Northeast Wrestling (NEW) for his final run to date. Fans would best know 'The Big Guy' for his run in WWE, where before his 2016 release, he was a consistent upper-mid-carder.

Despite challenging several times for the WWE World, United States, and Tag Team titles, his run only yielded a single reign with the Intercontinental Championship before his departure.

Speaking on his plans to return to the ring with MuscleManMalcolm, Ryback noted his interest in facing current AEW star Wardlow.

"Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal, I think. I finally won my Ryback trademark for everything. We're just waiting for the official documentation, which might be a few more months, but once that documentation is in my hands, we will be able to move forward and do business. I'm finally healthy. I'm back and this is the year...There's a lot of guys that I have my eye on. Wardlow piques my interest, and I think there's a big opportunity right there," Ryback said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Check out the full clip below:

Wardlow is out for revenge in AEW after returning last week

As briefly touched on before, Wardlow previously held the TNT title throughout last year before his eventual loss to Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear.

He and Joe had previously co-existed as the monstrous unit, 'WarJoe,' before the Samoan Submission Machine's singles ambition outgrew their partnership.

With Joe stealing the TNT title in a three-way also involving Powerhouse Hobbs, the pair had the chance to settle their differences in a singles rematch for the title.

Wardlow was starved of his vengeance on that night as he had suffered a severe attack earlier in the night that left him damaged before the bout.

The 35-year-old returned last week to close AEW Dynamite, signaling that he wants revenge as the current TNT Champion made his escape.

Would you like to see Ryback versus Wardlow? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

