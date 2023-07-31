Konnan thinks former WWE Superstar gave her opponent a "receipt" after embarrassing botch in AEW 

WWE veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the match between former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie on Dynamite.

Earlier this week, the two women garnered a lot of heat from fans on social media after they made an unfortunate botch on Wednesday night. At one point during the match, La Wera Loca attempted to hit The Doctor with her finishing maneuver 'Road to Valhalla.' However, the two women failed to execute properly and botched the move, which left a bad taste in fans' mouths.

Some trolls even body-shamed Taya Valkyrie and made disgusting comments about her appearance.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that the 39-year-old star probably gave Britt Baker a receipt for screwing up the spot:

"I don't know what happened, but I think it almost like there was a spot that they f***** up on and you know how in the old school like they'll just give you a receipt for f****** it up. It almost felt like she [Taya Valkyrie] was giving [Britt Baker] a receipt with elbows...She was really physical with her bro like she was letting her have it, and they also said this was their first matchup ever, I wish they would have made a bigger deal about that," Konnan said.

The WCW veteran also lashed out at AEW for mishandling Valkyrie since her debut:

"For Taya obviously, you know, she's somebody I've worked with for many years. So, I'm probably being biased here, but I just think she deserved better, coming in and getting beat by Jade Cargill and Britt Baker. No offense to either one of them. You know she was a good folk because they needed opponents, and she came in there. She did the job twice. Hopefully, she'll get paid for it because I think she's more valuable than how they're using," he added. (20:09 onwards)

AEW star Taya Valkyrie comments on the possibility of returning to WWE

Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet) was let go by WWE during mass releases amidst the pandemic in 2021. Since then, the Canadian star has thrived on other promotions like AAA, MLW, and IMPACT Wrestling before jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

With Triple H firmly sitting at the helm of WWE, fans have been pondering whether a potential return is on the cards for Valkyrie.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the AEW star ruled out the possibility of coming back to WWE under a new regime:

"I didn’t really think about it too much. Obviously, I have some friends that have gone back, for example, Chelsea Green is an example, and she’s thriving, and she is killing it. I’m so proud of her."

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for La Wera Loca following her crushing loss against Britt Baker.

