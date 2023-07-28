Wrestling world stands up for a top AEW star after she is subjected to disgusting online hate

AEW star Taya Valkyrie was involved in a botch during her match with Britt Baker on this week’s Dynamite. As usual, she received a lot of hate comments from fans that branded her 'fat,' 'slow' and 'untalented.'

Taya, to her credit, hit back at the troll and posted a defiant message. She said:

"Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself."

After seeing her response and some of the hate comments, the wrestling community jumped to her defense. Fellow AEW wrestler Saraya was one of the first ones to respond and said that she loved her.

"Love you sister. F**k them. They’re always so hateful, they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I’m sorry."

Swerve Strickland replied to Taya’s post by posting four heart emojis.

National Wrestling Alliance star Allysin Kay called out the trolls and told them to be grateful that they are getting to interact with stars. She said:

"Getting to interact with your faves on social media is a privilege, and some of you truly make it such a miserable experience and ruin it for all the good ones out there. Be louder about what you enjoy."

Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw replied by saying what an amazing person Taya Valkyrie is.

"Don’t ever let anyone make you feel inferior without your consent! You’re amazing, a great person, talented, and never forget that you’re Taya F***’N Valkyrie!!! We love living in peoples head rent free!! Love you!!"

Finally, Impact Wrestling icon Gail Kim told Taya to ignore the trolls and keep inspiring her fans.

"You are an amazing human and woman who inspires many. That’s projection from people who think that way about themselves and only wish they could or could have made their dreams come true like you have."

What exactly happened between Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie on AEW Dynamite?

Taya and Britt took on each other after the former called out the Doctor on AEW Collision last week. Both women went at each other and had a good match but had a few botches here and there.

The one botch that stood out happened when Taya picked up Britt to deliver her signature move 'Road to Valhalla.' She did not pick up the former AEW Women’s World Champion properly and because of that, was not able to execute the move effectively.

Despite the botch, the two women continued the match and Baker picked up the win via submission.

