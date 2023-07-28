Taya Valkyrie receives online abuse after AEW botch; reacts to trolls' hateful comments

AEW star Taya Valkyrie has been on the receiving end of a lot of hateful comments on Twitter, and she has hit back at the trolls by posting a defiant message of her own.

Valkyrie and Britt Baker faced each other on AEW Dynamite this week, where the latter walked away with the win. During the bout, Taya attempted her signature move, ‘Road to Valhalla’ on Baker, but things did not go as planned. Baker slipped from Valkyrie's grip and landed softly on the mat. The move was botched but the two women brushed it off and went ahead with the match.

The former NXT Superstar was on the receiving end of a lot of trolling due to the botch. She decided to hit back at said trolls and took to Twitter to send a message:

"Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself."

TAYA VALKYRIE @thetayavalkyrie Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself.

Taya Valkyrie receives support from AEW stars and other wrestlers from the industry

After the botch, it was obvious that Taya Valkyrie would receive a lot of hate from the fans, and some even went a bit too far. Seeing all the hate, a lot of fellow wrestlers, both past and present, jumped to her defense.

AEW star Saraya replied to Taya's earlier post and said:

"Love you sister. F**k them. They’re always so hateful they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I’m sorry."

Allysin Kay of the National Wrestling Alliance also jumped in and said:

"Getting to interact with your faves on social media is a privilege, and some of you truly make it such a miserable experience and ruin it for all the good ones out there. Be louder about what you enjoy."

IMPACT Wrestling legend Gail Kim had some words of wisdom for Valkyrie and said that she was an inspiration to many.

"You are an amazing human and woman who inspires many. That’s projection from people who think that way about themselves and only wish they could or could have made their dreams come true like you have."

With so many of her peers coming to her defense, Taya Valkyrie will no doubt come out of this and make sure that the criticism doesn't affect her in any way.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023