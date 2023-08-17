AEW announces the blockbuster return of ex-WWE name for All In

The rumors are true, as AEW All In will see the return of Kota Ibushi. He will team up with Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page to take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Takeshita in a monumental match.

Ibushi, who made his All Elite debut at the Blood and Guts event last month, was not seen after his match. He helped The Elite defeat the Blackpool Combat Club.

There were a lot of rumors on whether the former WWE NXT star would return to AEW programming, but they were all put to rest with the latest announcement. Kenny Omega, viciously assaulted by Bullet Club Gold, will now have one of his most trusted allies.

After Kenny got beaten down, Adam Page cut a promo where he said Kenny was not finished, and neither was he friendless. In London, he would have two of his greatest friends and tag team partners of all time.

Hangman also vowed to finish the beatdown their opponents started in the chilling message.

