AEW star who was forced to retire vows to win title after almost 9 years at All In

AEW star Saraya beat Skye Blue and punched her ticket to the Women’s World Championship match at All In later this month. The PPV will take place in her home country of England.

An emotional Saraya took to Twitter to share her happiness and posted a defiant message. The Anti-Diva tweeted:

"I haven’t wrestled in my home country in around 7/8 years. I haven’t won a championship in 9 years. I was told I would NEVER wrestle again. I’m coming home.. and I’m gonna walk out of Wembley stadium in front of my family and countryman the AEW women’s world champion."

Ever since her return to in-ring competition, Saraya has had a decent run, and this match at Wembley Stadium will arguably be the biggest in her fledgling AEW career. She has vowed to walk out of the event as the new Women’s World Champion. It will be interesting to see how things transpire in the biggest AEW show in history.

How did Saraya qualify on AEW Rampage?

Saraya took on Skye Blue on last night’s Rampage to qualify for the Women’s World title four-way match at Wembley. Her opponent was always going to be at a disadvantage as Saraya was accompanied by her two best friends, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

The match had a good pace to it, and Saraya controlled the contest early on with some good moves. After a few good spots, it felt like the bout was going to go in the former WWE star’s favor.

Skye Blue, however, had other ideas and made an impressive comeback. She almost had Saraya beat, only for Soho and Storm to get involved. While Storm had the referee distracted, Soho sprayed something into Blue’s eyes, which enabled The Anti-Diva to hit her finisher on her opponent and score an impressive win.

Saraya will now join Toni Storm to take on Hikaru Shida in a four-way match, with the final member to be confirmed when Britt Baker takes on Bunny on Dynamite next week.

