Female AEW star accidentally busts Riho open with a belt

Mariah May accidentally busted open AEW star Riho after hitting her with a cheap shot with the Women’s World Championship on Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

Riho was on a high after winning the number one contender’s match against Saraya for Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s Title until the champ herself confronted her. The two women got into the thick of the action and went after each other.

Riho appeared to have Storm beaten after hitting a 619, but before she could inflict more damage, Mariah May came to the rescue and blindsided the Japanese star with a cheapshot with the title. That did not seem to go as planned, as Riho sported a bleeding gash backstage.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will now have to defend her title against Riho at Worlds End, and it will be interesting to see how Mariah May will factor into the match. Storm is on another level with the 'Timeless' gimmick, effectively carrying the women’s division.

With Riho going over against Saraya, she might have a chance to take over the mantle from Storm and be the face of the women’s division.

