WWE legend responds to popular celebrity slamming AEW for CM Punk's firing

A WWE Hall of Famer recently responded to the American actor and songwriter O'Shea Jackson Jr's social media post slamming AEW for CM Punk's firing in September 2023. The Hall of Famer in question is Mark Henry.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss the backstage situation between the Young Bucks and CM Punk during the Second City Saint's tenure in the Jacksonville-based company.

O'Shea said Young Bucks should not be the Executive Vice Presidents (EVP) of the Jacksonville-based company due to the way they handled the Punk situation. When footballer Kyler Murray responded by pointing out that the 32-year-old was letting his friendship cloud his judgment, O'Shea wrote:

"Once again. If you’d been following me you’d know that I tweeted that Punk was not innocent and that I didn’t agree with him choking out Jack. And that he was wrong. But we really gonna act like there weren’t lies about him that were made public by a certain promo before the scrum? Also being Reported by the bucks uncle Dave? For real? So he can’t fire back publicly? Bloodied and full of emotion at the podium they stuck him at? Was it too much because he called your boys children? Which is their entire storyline right now btw? That’s a coincidence? Or was a grown man supposed to shut the fu*k up because they’re the evps that are actively on the roster?"

Mark Henry took notice of the post and replied:

"You’re talking to the wrong people, bro!"

Here is the post:

Triple H changed the WWE storyline because he wanted to beat CM Punk himself, says Kevin Nash

CM Punk was riding high on momentum in 2011 during the "Summer of Punk" angle. However, he suffered a shocking loss to Triple H at the Night of Champions 2011 pay-per-view, which many believed was a misstep by the Stamford-based company.

On the most recent edition of Kliq This podcast, WWE Legend Kevin Nash said he was supposed to wrestle the Second City Saint. However, Triple H interjected himself into the match as he wanted to beat CM Punk:

"I know that when I was supposed to wrestle Punk, he got under Triple H's skin so bad," Nash stated. "Paul [Paul Levesque, Triple H's real name] just came up to me and just said, 'I'm gonna beat him. You're not gonna wrestle him. I'll beat him.' I was like, 'Cool.' That's why me and Punk never wrestled. He said, 'F**k it, I've gotta beat this f****r,'" Kevin Nash said. [1:19:41 – 1:20:10]

Kevin Nash made a late interference in the Night of Champion clash between the Game and Punk and delivered a beatdown to both.

