Jade Cargill makes sudden CM Punk reference before WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill sent a message on social media ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Cargill spent three years in All Elite Wrestling before joining the Stamford-based promotion in September this year. Throughout her tenure in AEW, she frequently acknowledged CM Punk's mentorship and support. Now, both superstars are signed with WWE.

Ahead of this week's Monday Night show, Cargill sent a message on Twitter saying that she already had friends and was now focused on making money. This was in reference to Punk's return promo on RAW last week when he said, "I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to make money."

"I already have friends. Just give me the money," Cargill wrote.

Triple H spoke about Jade Cargill's imminent WWE debut

Jade Cargill sent shockwaves across the world of pro wrestling a few months ago when she signed a multi-year contract with WWE. However, she has yet to make her in-ring debut.

During the post-show press conference at Survivor Series, WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, was asked about Cargill's potential debut. He emphasized the importance of ensuring she's fully prepared for the diverse challenges ahead before her first appearance.

The Game expressed confidence that she'll make a massive impact upon her eventual debut.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land, but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen... People are understanding and they're waiting, and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former AEW star.

Do you think Jade Cargill should make her debut at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.