Cam’ron apologizes to Ben Simmons publicly over 'miscommunicating' backstage near-brawl story: "Probably not fun at all"

Cam'ron has apologized to Ben Simmons after claiming they almost fought backstage in an NBA game. The Harlem-born rapper recently recounted an encounter with the Brooklyn Nets guard/forward at the Lakers vs. Nets game in LA last week.

Cam’ron, who has been vocal about his criticism of Simmons over the years, said he was anticipating a physical altercation with the former Philadelphia 76er backstage as they exchanged a look. According to the rapper, Simmons simply walked past him without saying anything.

In the latest episode of “It Is What It Is,” Cam’ron said he had misunderstood the situation.

"I just want to apologize because there’s a miscommunication it seems like between me and Ben Simmons,” Cam’ron said. We have a mutual friend, we spoke. Not a lot of details need to be said, I just wanna express my apologies because I thought it was something that it’s not.”

“I just want to clear that up… We have to take into consideration that Ben has been getting heckled the last couple of years and it’s probably not fun for him. Probably not fun at all,” he added.

In an earlier episode of the sports talk show, Cam’ron called out Simmons for giving him the silent treatment as they walked past each other.

“Why would you play these games with me?” the rapper said. “If you don’t like what I say, I rather a n***a just be like, ‘Yo Cam, I wasn’t feeling that shit, you don’t understand, I’m really hurt, I’m really going through something.’ Those ain’t the games to play and live in New York at the same time… And that’s not a threat. I’m just saying.”

Cam’ron once called Ben Simmons a ‘disgrace’

In March 2023, Cam'ron called Ben Simmons a "disgrace," urging him to leave New York after a lost bet. The bet, which was only for a dollar, hinged on Simmons achieving an average of 10 points per game for the season. However, Simmons was only averaging 6.9 points average at the time and was sidelined due to injury.

“Ben Simmons, at this point, you costing me money. I don’t know where you gonna go, but get the f**k out of New York,” the rapper said. “Personally, we don’t really want you around. You’re a disgrace.”

“Philly, y’all are suckas for shipping him over to us. Y’all can take him. Personally, you fucked your whole stock up. I don’t know anybody that want you, but you can leave New York. You costing me money.”

Ben Simmons has played in 48 games for the Nets in his career. In those games, he averaged 6.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

