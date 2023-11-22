"They surrounded me" - Rapper Mase recalls Paul George & his squad beefing with him for dismissing his GOAT case

Paul George's career has seen him earn widespread praise for being one of the best two-way players at his position. During his time with the Indiana Pacers, George's fanbase grew tenfold as he used his elite athleticism to help the team compete in the Eastern Conference. After then parting ways with the Pacers, George took his game to another level, earning MVP consideration with the OKC Thunder.

This offseason, prior to the NBA draft, several of the incoming rookies, including Brandon Miller, named Paul George as their GOAT. The situation raised eyebrows around the league, with many questioning why Paul George would get consideration as the GOAT.

During a recent interview with rapper Cam'ron, Stephen A. Smith expressed a similar sentiment. According to the rapper, George and his crew weren't pleased with Mase stating that the incoming rookies had to be on drugs to think George was the GOAT.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The trio discussed the situation on The Stephen A. Smith Show this week, with Cam'ron and Mase both recalling the incident:

Cam'ron: "Fast forward three weeks later, Paul George sees Ma$e at the Summer League and says - Why I can't be the GOAT?"

Mase: "They surrounded me. I had to call Cam and I said Paul George and them got me surrounded right now."

Stephen A. Smith reacts to Paul George's claim of being the greatest of all time

When Brandon Miller and other incoming rookies named George as their greatest of all time, Stephen A. Smith was floored. After hearing the two rappers tell the story of George and his crew surrounding Mase and asking why he can't be the GOAT, Smith was flabbergasted all over again.

Stopping the story where it was, Stephen A. Smith said:

"Wait a minute, brother. You ain't play in the NBA Finals, let alone win one. You can't be the GOAT."

So far, George has yet to respond to the comments from Smith. However, from the sound of things, if he were to see Smith in public, he may not be pleased. While many have continued to question how George can be considered one of the greatest of all time, the way young players talk about him is telling.

For those who grew up watching George play in Indiana, and then elevating his game in Oklahoma City, George's two-way play is a great blueprint. As Brandon Miller explained on George's podcast, he and many of his peers grew up not only watching George, but idolizing him too.