Absent AEW star has a surprising reaction after appearance in major promotion

A current AEW star, who has been absent from TV for quite some time now, recently appeared in a different major wrestling promotion to show support for his brother and has now reacted to his own appearance.

The absent AEW star in question is Ryan Nemeth. Ryan has been a part of the All Elite roster since 2021. He also had a run on WWE NXT from 2011 to 2013. Meanwhile, Nemeth has not appeared on All Elite TV since getting squashed by Wardlow on an episode of Dynamite in October 2023.

Ryan competed in multiple dark matches as well as on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor amid his TV absence. Nonetheless, Nemeth was recently seen sitting in the crowd during the TNA Rebellion event. Ryan was there to extend support for his brother, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), who challenged Moose for the world title as well.

Unfortunately, Nic failed to capture the TNA world title from Moose. Nevertheless, Ryan Nemeth finally broke the silence on his recent appearance at Rebellion. Ryan reacted on 'X' with a graphic meme referencing his role in the recent wrestling-related movie "The Iron Claw":

"Ryan Nemeth, the actor? From The Iron Claw," Nemeth shared.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Nemeth on his current status with AEW

As mentioned earlier, Ryan Nemeth has been absent from AEW TV for the past several months. During a recent exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Nemeth chose not to talk about his current status with Tony Khan's promotion:

"I will very diplomatically tell you that is a topic I just can't talk about at the moment. Everything I've ever done with AEW I've been very proud of, and I appreciate the time, every single match I had there, and all the friends I made, and it was a great experience, and TBD." [7:26 - 7:48]

Meanwhile, it is unclear when Ryan Nemeth's current contract with Tony Khan's promotion will be up and only time will tell if he will be seen again on the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback