BTS’ Kim Namjoon drops latest concept photos in monochrome for his upcoming second solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’

On May 1, 2024 (KST), BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, dropped the latest concept photos for his upcoming second solo record, Right Place, Wrong Person. His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC (operated under HYBE Corporation), released the new images on its official X and Instagram accounts. The photographs were unveiled in sets of three and mostly had a theme of monochrome and a retro vibe.

The rapper-songwriter of BTS is returning with his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, under BIGHIT MUSIC, which was announced on April 26, 2024, at midnight KST. Kim Namjoon's pre-released track, along with its official MV from his second solo album, is set to be released the following month on May 10.

A teaser photo for the album was also revealed in conjunction with the news, which featured monochromatic images featuring a few abstract works. Additionally, his agency stated that pre-orders opened on April 26 at 11 a.m. KST.

Kim Namjoon's return with his second album Right Place, Wrong Person has stirred the internet

With a well-thought-out teaser schedule, RM has set up the atmosphere for the arrival of his much-awaited second solo album. The thrilling chronology building up to the album's release was glimpsed at with the newest release of a teaser planner, which marked the beginning of the countdown.

The recent teaser on April 26 indicated the release of the first batch of concept pictures on May 1, 2024. Right on cue, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped nine new images of the BTS leader and South Korean music producer on social media platforms. The first three images were in monochrome, which underscored the silhouette of Namjoon. In one of the images, he could be seen sitting on a chair attached to the diver's platform beside a swimming pool.

In the second set of three images, Namjoon could be seen in colorful photographs as he stood on a ladder. All these images had a grainy effect to give off a retro vibe. The last set showed Namjoon sitting inside a messy hotel room where sofas were covered with plastic, or he was seen standing leaning against a wall.

Notably, the BTS leader's upcoming second solo endeavor had a distinct appeal and vibe compared to his debut solo album, Indigo. The inaugural record showcased Kim Namjoon as independent of his BTS personality and underscored his admiration for contemporary art and life. Indigo was a full-length solo album that featured Erykah Badu, Anderson. Paak, and Tablo, among others, in a total of 10 songs.

The album and its theme were heavily inspired by Namjoon's favorite color, Indigo, and the concept photos further highlighted the essence of the singer-songwriter's poetic appeal and his philosophies on life, which have been influenced by the works of his favorite artists and painters such as Joung Young-ju, Yun Hyong-keun—who inspired RM's song Yun (feat. Erykah Badu), Kim Whanki, Thibaud Hérem, and more.

Meanwhile, Right Place, Wrong Person carries a striking difference in the look and feel of Indigo and highlights Namjoon's stage and rapper persona as RM. The BTS leader had also opened a second Instagram account in November 2023 in connection with his upcoming solo album and kept sharing images that looked like stills from a retro fill.

Up until the upcoming premiere of the first music video on May 28 KST, fans will be treated to a series of teases as part of this well-planned program. The debut of this brand-new musical endeavor, which is expected to highlight RM's diversity as a rapper, composer, and record producer, is highly anticipated by fans across the globe.

More about Namjoon's upcoming second solo album

As per the official promotional calendar shared by BIGHIT MUSIC, Namjoon's upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person will release its first pre-release track, Come Back To Me, on May 10, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

The entire tracklist of the upcoming set will be released on May 18, and the full album will be released on May 24, along with the official music video for the title track. However, unlike his debut solo set Indigo, which was released on December 2, 2022, and followed the standard release method of the K-pop industry, the BTS leader intends to release several MVs for his second voyage.

On May 28, RM will release the official music video (MV) for the first song from his album, which will be followed by a LIVE video release of his second song on May 30, 2024.

To provide his devoted fan base with a constant supply of musical pleasures, RM has additionally pledged further goodies, including the production of music videos for the third and fourth songs from his upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 31 and June 10, respectively.

In other news, Kim Namjoon is currently serving in the South Korean military and is set to release his second solo album digitally via BIGHIT MUSIC. The rapper-songwriter will return to the entertainment industry in June 2025 and resume group activities with his other members, who are also currently serving in the military.