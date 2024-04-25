BTS’ RM to release his second solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ on May 24

BTS’ RM has exhilarated the fans by announcing his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on April 25, 2024. The album, which will be released on May 24 at 1 p.m. KST, was announced by BigHit Entertainment through its social media handles. It is going to be a full-fledged album with a track list consisting of 11 songs, all reportedly penned by the BTS leader himself.

As RM is currently serving in the military, this news was completely unexpected and unforeseen for the fans. Meanwhile, BigHit also released a statement, according to which this album encapsulates the generalized feelings of a human being somewhere they feel like they don’t belong.

Expand Tweet

RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person to release amid his military service

BTS' RM has established himself as a prolific songwriter and lyricist within the group. His talent for crafting creative and uniquely thought lyrics has been highly appreciated for years.

RM's songwriting abilities shine through in various BTS tracks, where he often explores themes of self-reflection, youth, and societal issues.

One of his most notable contributions is his involvement in writing the group's debut single, No More Dream, which addresses the pressure and expectations placed on young people by society. This song set the tone for BTS' early music and showcased RM's knack for delivering thought-provoking messages through his lyrics.

After releasing his solo debut album, Indigo, in December 2022, the BTS leader is coming back with a full-length second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. According to the statement released by BigHit —

"Right Place, Wrong Person is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in."

This album will be available for pre-order from Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. KST onward.

Expand Tweet

The statement is also described as belonging to alternative genres and is characterized by its intricate sound and straightforward lyrics. The message expresses gratitude for the excitement shown towards the BTS member.

With this news, it has also been revealed that RM's new Instagram username was based on the name of this album. The username “Rpwprpwprpwp” represents the words “Right Place, Wrong Person” in a repetitive manner, represented through their initials.

The fans also noticed that the star had been dropping random photos on this account featuring a studio and some recording-related stuff. However, nobody could decipher what was going on. Hence, with the announcement of the album, fans have now decoded the creative ways that he used as hints for this upcoming album.

Meanwhile, RM's first album, Indigo, climbed the stairs of almost every chart worldwide. However, apart from these numerical achievements, he received some awards that made his artistry stand out. His song Wild Flower's lyrics were displayed in the National Hanguel Museum because of their beauty, emotional reflection, and impact in the form of calligraphic scripture.

His song, Moonchild was even selected by NASA as one of the songs to be played in space during Korea's 2024 Lunar voyage. He was the only solo K-pop artist to achieve this feat.

With the impact RM has created through his music, fans anticipate what the new album will bring even more.