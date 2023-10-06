"Much love and respect": Fans amazed as BTS’ RM’s song Wild Flower’s lyrics to be displayed at the National Hangeul Museum

BTS’ RM has finally reached the walls of a museum with his incredible talent of curating lyrics. The "Eum and Deotdam" exhibition, which illuminates the beauty of Hangeul (the Korean language), is being held at the grass square of the National Hangeul Museum in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

At this exhibition, two notable Korean calligraphers Lee Ju-hyung and Lee Jung-hwa have delicately handcrafted the lyrics of RM’s solo song, Wild Flower, in the form of a calligraphic scripture, which is all set to adorn the walls of the exhibition. These lyrics were co-written by the BTS member himself along with lyricist and poet Na Tae-joo.

The song is not a metaphor but a simile of the phrase "wild flower" itself. Just like how flowers of the forest, which are rarely picked out by anyone, fight everything to grow in a wild environment, the song dictates the idea of finding our strength even in difficult circumstances of life.

Fans are delighted that this beautiful piece of musical art has finally been recognised by a notable organisation.

BTS' RM's art pieces get displayed at honorable exhibitions

This exhibition is scheduled to be held by Team calligraphy, a culture and arts exhibition agency in Korea. It is planned to be run from October 4, 2023 to October 10. While describing this collaboration, the agency stated that they have organised this exhibition with the official approval of all the authorities concerning this song.

"The work was carried out with approval from RM, Hybe, and lyricist Dax Kim.”

A three-line poem writing contest is also planned to be held inside and outside the venue for children who visit this particular museum in order to promote the beauty and culture of Korea. For even better promotion of this purpose, the agency is also thinking of extending the exhibition.

Wild Flower is a much celebrated song from the BTS leader's debut album, Indigo. Its lyrics carry a form of depth and fans feel that the song was completely made to be displayed in a museum.

The lines that have been taken for calligraphy are:

“I had a wish, when everything I believed in was far away When all this honor has become a yoke Please take away this greed No matter what happens, oh let me be me.”

Here are some of the proud and appreciative comments about their beloved leader's achievement:

Namjoon's another art piece “Dear My Love, Anti-Capitalist,” is also scheduled to be displayed as a part of an exhibition “Of Hundred Carts and On” by the Korean artist Jewyo Rhii at Barakat Contemporary, art gallery in Seoul.

The fans were extremely fascinated and proud after receiving this news as they have been aware about the fact that Kim Namjoon has always been a museum and ancient history/art enthusiast.

With the induction of his two artistic pieces in esteemed exhibitions, it can be expected that RM will only go higher from here.