“He saw us going crazy”: Fans react hilariously as they notice BTS’ RM changed his Instagram caption under his new post after enlistment speculations

BTS’ RM almost caused mayhem amongst ARMYs with his latest pictures and caption on Instagram. For those unversed, Bangtan's leader uploaded two pictures of himself on his personal Instagram. The first was a shirtless black and white photo in what looked like soaked swimming trunks, and in the second photo, he can be seen taking a sweet selfie against a glass door, smiling for the camera.

The pictures were originally accompanied by the caption "bye bye," and that immediately caused pandemonium on X as ARMYs thought this was Bangtan's leader's way of announcing his impending military enlistment and was saying bye to ARMYs.

However, BTS’ RM must have realized that his caption caused chaos on the internet and quickly edited the caption from "bye-bye" to "bye-bye summer" to dispel rumors of military enlistment.

ARMYs took to X to react hilariously as they noticed BTS’ RM's quick-wittedness in changing the caption and pacifying the situation. @vksboba wrote, "I just know he sighed big time when he saw us going crazy about it."

BTS’ RM's fans laud him for hilariously tackling military enlistment rumors on Instagram

BTS’ RM's fans have taken to X to laud him for tackling the military enlistment speculations smoothly and changing his Instagram caption in the nick of time to avoid more pandemonium on the internet.

Most ARMYs breathed a sigh of relief, happy to know that the Indigo singer wasn't enlisting in the military anytime soon. Some others began curating memes and funny content on X to make light of the situation and BTS’ RM's smart way of tackling the situation and stopping the mayhem from spreading any further on the internet.

ARMYs joked that he was saying bye to wearing shirts, as the popular adage amongst fans is that BTS Chapter Two is all about the members taking off their shirts and posing shirtless.

Rumors of BTS’ RM's impending military enlistment have been doing the rounds for the past couple of months now. The Wildflower singer is not only Bangtan's frontman but also the fourth oldest in the group after Jin, SUGA, and J-hope. Now that the older three members have enlisted in the military, ARMYs are aware that BTS' frontman will be next in line to enlist in the military.

Additionally, BTS’ RM's buzzcut hairstyle sparked military conscription rumors amongst ARMYs and spread like wildfire on the internet, so much so that the Still Life singer had to personally put the rumors to rest at SUGA's D-DAY concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul, where he performed along with SUGA.

Furthermore, shortly after SUGA's enlistment, BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement sharing that they will reveal enlistment plans for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook this year in sequential order.

"We will announce the enlistment plans for the remaining BTS members in sequential order within this year."

BTS’ RM shared his gym schedule and revealed he is working out with V

BTS’ leader RM also took to his Instagram stories to share his gym workout plan and tagged his bandmate V's official Instagram account, @thv, revealing that he will be working out with his bandmate.

ARMYs are aware that BTS members are very meticulous about their workouts, particularly about their diet and fitness, and dedicate a substantial amount of time to their in-house gym at HYBE's headquarters.

Fans are happy to know "TaeJoon" (Taehyung and Namjoon) are working out together and are hoping they share an exclusive selfie or give a sneak peek into their joint workout session.

In other news, the Closer singer revealed he has some exciting promotional releases planned for October and will unveil them in due course.